Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of India reduces home loan rates by 15 bps to 8.3% till March 31

The bank also said it is offering special financing for rooftop solar panels at 7 per cent interest rate and with no processing fee

Bank of India

A customer also can benefit from a government subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 which can be claimed directly.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of India on Tuesday announced a reduction in new home loan rates to 8.3 per cent from 8.45 per cent and fully waived off processing fees as a limited period offer till the end of this month.
The bank claimed that at 8.3 per cent, it has the lowest rate among its peers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For SBI and HDFC Bank, which are the industry leaders, the lowest rate begins at 8.4 per cent. The offer is valid up to March 31, it added.
The bank also said it is offering special financing for rooftop solar panels at 7 per cent interest rate and with no processing fee.
At 8.3 per cent, a 30-year tenor home loan will have a starting EMI of Rs 755 per month per lakh.
 
The loan package is further enhanced with an overdraft facility, providing a flexible and comprehensive financial support system for homebuyers, it said.
Besides covering home construction, renovation and furniture, its home loan offering broadens its scope beyond traditional financing to promote clean and renewable energy solutions by offering financial assistance for installation of rooftop solar panels up to Rs 10 lakh at the same interest rate applicable for home loans.
Rooftop solar panel loans are priced at 7 per cent with no processing charges. Under this scheme, individuals aiming to set up a solar rooftop can avail finance up to 95 per cent of the project cost, with a maximum repayment period of 120 months.
A customer also can benefit from a government subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 which can be claimed directly.

Also Read

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

Hotel stay in India may cost you 7-10% more in 2024, 15% in Delhi, Mumbai

SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q1FY25

Sobha Reality ties up with UAE's MBRGI, to build university in Dubai

IFC purchases Rs 1,250 crore worth sustainability-linked Grasim NCDs

REC board approves third interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for 2023-24

Vodafone Idea to meet institutional investors in Singapore, Mumbai

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue aiming to double portfolio in 18 months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank of India home loan rates Home Loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon