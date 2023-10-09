RBI increases monetary ceiling of gold loans to Rs 400,000 for UCBs

In order to remove difficulties faced by the Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the monetary ceiling of gold loans under Bullet Repayment Scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs to meet prescribed Priority Sector Lending (PSL) target, Ministry of Cooperation said on Monday.

The move is part of various initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Cooperation to strengthen cooperatives and treat them at par with other forms of economic entities, both as beneficiaries and participants.

The RBI on Friday announced the increase in the monetary ceiling of gold loans that can be granted under the bullet repayment scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs who have met the overall PSL target and sub-targets as of March 31.

The Ministry of Cooperation recently had also taken another historic decision to provide funds to the registrar of cooperatives of states and Union Territories (UTs) and Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) by the Center for computerisation.

The total estimated expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 225.09 crore and it will enable people to quickly access services provided by the cooperative departments of the states and the offices of ARDBs as well as bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time.

On the lines of the computerization scheme of all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the country, a centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for the computerization of 1,851 units of ARDBs of 13 states through a national unified software and computerization of offices of Registrar of Cooperatives of all states and UTs similar to Central Registrar.

Also Read Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh Rupee-denominated green bond issuances to pick up pace from FY24: Khara India gets 5th set of Swiss bank details under info exchange framework SBI borrowers to get special credits for green initiatives: Chairman Select unsecured loans up by nearly Rs 7 trillion since 2019, shows data Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks