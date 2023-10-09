close
Sensex (-0.64%)
65575.13 -420.50
Nifty (-0.69%)
19517.90 -135.60
Nifty Midcap (-1.28%)
39768.35 -516.35
Nifty Smallcap (-1.77%)
5816.70 -104.70
Nifty Bank (-0.97%)
43929.80 -430.80
Heatmap

SBI borrowers to get special credits for green initiatives: Chairman

He also stressed on the need for a policy framework to promote the awareness on green finance ecosystem

SBI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India is working out the risk matrix for its borrowers wherein it gives some special credits for those embarking on green initiatives, Chairman Dinesh Khara said here on Monday.
Since recently, the nation's largest lender has also been measuring the carbon footprint of its Rs 33-lakh crore portfolio at the account level in an attempt to mitigate climate risks and provide sustainable financing, he said.
At the bank level we have started working out the risk matrix of our borrowers wherein we give some special credits to those embarking on green initiatives, the chairman said at a Ficci event here.
However, he did not elaborate.
Khara, who has been warning against green-washing, also called for better project reports for green financing so that the information asymmetry that plagues the green funding space can be mitigated.
He also stressed on the need for a policy framework to promote the awareness on green finance ecosystem.

Also Read

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming monetary policy: SBI Chairman

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara gets extension till August next year

Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years

Select unsecured loans up by nearly Rs 7 trillion since 2019, shows data

Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks

Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI

Reserve Bank of India's lens on rising unsecured loans in banking system

Small finance banks see double-digit growth in advances & deposits in Q2

There is a need for the chartered accountants community to come out with some auditing standards which can help corporates in terms of having annual data relating to green initiatives and their outcomes, Khara who has got a tenure extension till August 2024, said.
There is a need for deepening the green bond market especially with rupee denominated bonds, standardization of green investment, better corporate reporting and removal of information asymmetry to address the shortcomings in the green finance market, he said.
Khara said the global spends on physical assets to achieve net-zero will need an investment of USD 275 trillion between 2021 and 2050.
He also said since the first green bond was issued in 2014, domestic companies have raised USD 43 billion in this funding space, making the country the sixth largest issuer of such bonds in the Asia Pacific region.
With the Reserve Bank planning to issue sovereign green bonds, Khara said this will give a further fillip to the rupee-denominated greens bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sbi Green India Credit Green financing

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon