Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

RBI to issue a discussion paper on licensing new UCBs, citing stronger financial performance, better compliance and demand from stakeholders for wider financial inclusion

rbi, reserve bank of india

Since 2004, issuance of fresh licences for UCBs had been paused owing to the weak financial health of the sector. | Image: Bloomberg

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Signalling a shift in stance on the urban cooperative banking (UCB) sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue a discussion paper on licensing of new banks in this space.
 
Since 2004, issuance of fresh licences for UCBs had been paused owing to the weak financial health of the sector.
 
Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, in his monetary policy speech said the regulator has proposed a public discussion paper in the context of positive developments in the sector over the past two decades and in response to growing demand from stakeholders.
 
According to RBI’s Financial Stability Reports (FSRs), the financial profile of UCBs has improved over the past few years. Their capital position has strengthened in the post-pandemic period, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) rising to 18.0 per cent in March 2025 from 17.5 per cent in March 2024 and 16.5 per cent in March 2023.
   
The asset quality of UCBs has also improved, with net non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.6 per cent in March 2025 from 2.8 per cent in March 2024 and March 2023. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose to 91 per cent in March 2025 from 70.1 per cent in March 2024 and 77.9 per cent in March 2023. Their annualised return on assets (RoA) stood at 0.7 per cent in March 2025 compared with 0.8 per cent in March 2024 and 0.55 per cent in March 2023, the FSRs showed.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premiums, says Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI announces slew of measures to promote internationalisation of rupee

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises real GDP forecast to 6.8%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI retains call rate as policy anchor in liquidity management framework

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI unveils incentive scheme to cut unclaimed bank deposits stock

 
Supporting the intent for new licences, Satish Marathe, director, Central Board of RBI, said that besides the improvement in performance and financial profile, UCBs have shown marked progress in compliance with regulatory norms and practices. The tally of stressed UCBs seeking turnaround is now small and RBI’s supervision is rapid and proactive. A large number of new urban centres are emerging across the country, requiring financial sector players to meet the needs of households and micro and small enterprises. “We have to watch out for entry-level norms relating to new licences,” Marathe added.
 
Prabhat Chaturvedi, chief executive officer, National Urban Cooperative Finance & Development Corporation (NUCFDC), said it considers this a significant step toward deepening financial inclusion, improving credit flow and reinforcing the stability and credibility of UCBs in India’s financial ecosystem.
 
The NUCFDC is the umbrella organisation of UCBs in the country.
 

More From This Section

Banks

NaBFID eyes partial credit enhancement for bonds worth ₹15,000 cr in H2FY26

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

PSB

Govt keen to retain its say on picking PSB independent directorspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI revises norms for claims settlement of deceased bank customers

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

NBFCs likely to see rise in non-performing retail loans in FY26: Moody's

Topics : RBI RBI Policy Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon