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RBI allows banks to implement suo motu loan resolution in calamities

RBI has allowed banks to implement suo motu loan resolution for borrowers affected by natural calamities, setting timelines for invocation and completion

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

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BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said banks can suo motu implement resolution for borrowers affected by natural calamities on the recommendation of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) or any other competent authority.
 
“A bank need not wait for receipt of a formal request from a borrower and may decide to suo motu implement a resolution plan for the impacted borrowers consequent to the recommendation of SLBC,” RBI said in the final norms on relief measures in areas affected by natural calamities.
 
The resolution is only for loans that are standard but are not in default for more than 30 days with the bank in respect of any of their facilities, as on the date of occurrence of the calamity.
   
The final norms mandate that resolution should be invoked no later than 45 days from the date of the declaration of the calamity and shall be implemented within 135 days from the date of the declaration.
 
As an exception, where neither deemed invocation is possible, nor is the bank able to complete the invocation formalities within the stipulated period, the SLBC convenor bank may approach the respective regional director or officer-in-charge of the Reserve Bank for a one-time extension of 30 days for invocation.
 

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Topics : RBI natural calamities Banks

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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