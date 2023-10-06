Only no objection certificate given for NE SFB-Slice merger proposal: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India today said the regulator has only given a no objection certificate (NOC) for a proposal by one of the finance companies (Slice) to merge with North East Small Finance Bank. There is no change in approach to giving banking licences to financial technology companies (fintechs), the RBI emphasised.

“First of all, what is envisaged is a merger which has not yet been approved. We (RBI) have given no objection for a proposal by one of the NBFCs to merge with North East SFB. That is a long-drawn process which happens under the aegis of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We have given the NOC. We have not taken any change in approach as far as fintechs are concerned,” said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, RBI at a post-monetary policy review media interaction.

As far as approval for banking licences or proposals for voluntary amalgamation, Rao said the RBI carries out a “fit and proper” assessment, looks at the financials involved and the future set up of the bank or the merged entity, and takes a call accordingly. There has been no change in approach, he added.

Earlier this week, NE SFB, the Guwahati-based lender that was in violation of the RBI’s regulations on capital and promoter shareholding, seems to have received a lifeline, with fintech firm Slice planning to infuse capital and help dilute the existing promoters’ holding.