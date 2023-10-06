close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara gets extension till August next year

SBI informed about the extension of the tenure of Ashwini Kumar Tiwari as the managing director for two years beyond January 27, 2024

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said the government extended the tenure of the bank's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara till August next year.
The government extends the term of office of Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India beyond October 2023 till he attains the age of 63 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, SBI said in a regulatory filing quoting the finance ministry's notification.
Khara attains the age of 63 years on August 28, 2024.
SBI, in another filing, informed about the extension of the tenure of Ashwini Kumar Tiwari as the managing director for two years beyond January 27, 2024.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

