close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Carrying a Rs 30 lakh bounty on his head, the leader of the PFLI, Dinesh Gope was found hiding in Nepal and is now being held in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Supremo Dinesh Gope, who was arrested in a joint operation by Jharkhand Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, reaches Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi on Sunday.

People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Supremo Dinesh Gope, who was arrested in a joint operation by Jharkhand Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, reaches Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi on Sunday.

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dinesh Gope, Jharkhand’s most wanted Naxalite, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with Jharkhand Police on Sunday.
Dinesh Gope, also known by his aliases Kuldeep Yadav and Badku, is a left-wing extremist outfit, People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). A self-styled supremo of the Naxal outfit has been accused of being involved in over 100 criminal cases registered in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha. Accusations range from murders, abductions, extortions, and raising money for the PLFI.

PLFI is a militant Maoist outfit formed in 2007, a splinter group of the Communist Party of India.
Dinesh Gope had evaded arrest for nearly two decades and allegedly worked to re-establish the dominance of PFLI in Jharkhand. A reward of Rs 30 lakh was offered for information that may aid in his capture. This bounty was set up by the Jharkhand Police and the NIA, with the former offering Rs 25 lakh and the latter, Rs 5 lakh.

The PFLI group under Gope was accused of terrorising businessmen, contractors, and the public. The group reportedly used petrol pumps to deposit demonetised notes and later collect valid currency through extortion. The money was then invested in banks and shell companies through the accounts of close friends and family members of PFLI members.
A case was registered against him in 2016 upon the seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh demonetised notes from the PLFI outfit.

Also Read

Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas

The people of Jharkhand have made a mark for themselves: CM Hemant Soren

The people of Jharkhand have made a mark for themselves: CM Hemant Soren

Difficult terrain, loose regulations: What makes Nepal so risky to fly

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

4 dead, several missing as boat capsizes in Tamsa River in UP's Ballia


In February 2022, an encounter between Gope’s group and security personnel took place at the Gudri police station of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, near the Khunti-Chaibasa border. According to a report by the Time of India, Gope was injured when many rounds of shots were fired before the group escaped into the forest. The same report indicates that Gope fled the state out of fear of being killed.
According to a report by the Hindu, the Naxal outfit also worked with many criminal gangs and used their funds to procure AK47s and other weapons to carry out their criminal activities. The same report names Palak Enterprises, Shiv Adi Shakti, Shiv Shakti Samridhi Infra Pvt. Ltd., and Bhavya Engicon as the shell companies that partnered with PFLI to transfer the funds secured by the group, primarily through extortion.

India Today reported that Dinesh Gope was hiding out in Nepal under one of his aliases and wearing a turban in an attempt to disguise himself as a Sikh.

 
Topics : BS Web Reports Naxal arrest National Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy A14
2 min read

India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

Photo: Freepik
1 min read

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon