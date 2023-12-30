Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sitharaman meets heads of public sector banks, reviews performance

Issues related to fraud and wilful defaulters and progress on the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) also came up for discussion

sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman meets with heads of public sector banks in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday held a meeting with heads of public sector banks and reviewed their financial performance.
During the meeting, concerns related to cyber security and the risks on the financial sector were discussed, sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Issues related to fraud and wilful defaulters and progress on the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) also came up for discussion, they said.
This is the probably last full review meeting before the presentation of Budget 2024-25 and general elections later next year.
On the performance front, PSU banks have earned a net profit of about Rs 68,500 crore during the first six months of the current financial year.
During 2022-23, it said banks' balance sheets grew at a healthy pace, with both deposits and credit growth accelerating.
The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) fell to a decade low of 3.9 per cent at the end of March 2023 and further to 3.2 per cent in September.
As per the report, the improvement in asset quality of banks that began in 2018-19 continued during 2022-23. The GNPA ratio stood at 3.2 per cent in the April-September period of the current fiscal.
NARCL, a government entity, was incorporated in 2021 with a majority stake held by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and the balance by private banks. Canara Bank was the sponsor bank.
It is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an asset reconstruction company under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.
Earlier this month, the finance ministry held a review meeting with heads of PSBs and asked them to monitor all cases, especially the top 20 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code cases as part of the management of their bad assets.
During a meeting with managing directors and CEOs of PSBs, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi asked them to review the top 20 cases monthly for their resolution.

Also Read

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Only govt should do food certification, not NGOs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Banks write off Rs 14.56 trn NPAs in last nine financial years: Centre

Banks bid Rs 3 trn against notified amount of Rs 1.25 trn in VRR auction

RBI extends payments infrastructure development fund scheme till 2025

Banks raise over Rs 1 trn through CDs in Dec amid liquidity crunch

Bank credit to industry slows to 6.1%, services sector sees growth: RBI

Not mandatory for banks, NBFCs to raise green funds, RBI clarifies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry central government public sector banks PSBs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon