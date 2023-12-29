Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI extends payments infrastructure development fund scheme till 2025

As part of the announcement, beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have been included as merchants under the PIDF scheme

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced its decision to extend the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) for two years up to December 31, 2025. Earlier, the scheme was launched in 2021 for a period of three years.

As part of the announcement, beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have been included as merchants under the PIDF scheme. Similarly, soundbox devices and Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices are eligible to claim subsidy as part of the scheme.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, the subsidy for special focus areas, such as North Eastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, has been standardised at 90 per cent from 75 per cent of the device cost, irrespective of the device type.

The corpus of PIDF stands at Rs 1,026.37 crore as of November 30, 2023, according to an RBI release.

The PIDF scheme was set up to encourage the deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure such as physical Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Quick Response (QR) codes, in tier three to tier-six centres, and aforementioned regions.

It aims to increase the number of acceptance devices in the country by adding 30 lakh touchpoints every year.

“The Scheme is expected to benefit the acquiring banks/non-banks and merchants by lowering the overall acceptance infrastructure cost,” according to RBI.

Around 830,000 and 27 million physical and digital devices, respectively, were deployed in the country under the scheme during the same time.

In Special Focus regions such as North Eastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, around 105,000 and 1.96 million physical and digital devices were deployed as of November 2023.

Physical devices include PoS, mPoS (mobile PoS), GPRS (General Packet Radio Service), PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), among others. Similarly, digital devices include inter-operable QR code-based payments such as UPI QR, Bharat QR, among others.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Banks raise over Rs 1 trn through CD in Dec amid liquidity crunch

Bank credit to industry slows to 6.1%, services sector sees growth: RBI

Not mandatory for banks, NBFCs to raise green funds, RBI clarifies

RBI defers implementation of norms on penal charges levied by banks

Primary risks to economy's outlook stem from global headwinds: RBI report

Topics : RBI infrastructure Payment Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon