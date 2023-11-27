Sensex (-0.07%)
1/4th of Indian carriers' aircraft may be grounded by March-end: CAPA

Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet are expected to wet-lease up to 30 aircraft by the end of March to address the shortfall in capacity

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Nearly 200 of the 789 aircraft of Indian carriers are expected to be grounded by the end of March due to ongoing supply chain issues, according to the report released on Monday by CAPA India.

At present, 161-166 aircraft are grounded. "More aircraft will be on the ground than expected due to serious supply chain issues, which were supposed to improve but actually deteriorated," it noted.
"This (groundings) is also creating a shortage of parking bays, with aircraft being parked at hangars and MROs. If the number of groundings increase, the parking challenges will become more acute," it stated.

Earlier this month, IndiGo stated that approximately 35 additional aircraft would be grounded in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 due to new powder metal defects in Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines. According to CAPA India, currently, 55 IndiGo planes are grounded, and this number is projected to exceed 90 by the end of March.

Meanwhile, domestic traffic continues to show 'resilience', and is expected to grow by 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24 to 155 million passengers, according to the report.

The consultancy firm also mentioned that Indian carriers are expected to incur total losses ranging between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion in FY24.

Topics : Airline airline industry IndiGo Airlines SpiceJet

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

