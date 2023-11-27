India has moved up the value chain in electronics manufacturing: Vaishnaw

India has not only increased the volume of mobile phone and electronics production, but it has also moved up the value chain, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a media briefing at the Tata Electronics facility in Hosur, Karnataka, on Monday.

“99.2 per cent of mobile phones used in India are made in India… Not only have volumes increased, but India has been climbing up the value chain too. At present, there are multiple components that are manufactured in India,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that currently, the investments in the electronics sector are around Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in India, and the industry is growing “exponentially”. The mobile phone industry alone accounts for employment of two and a half lakh people, he said.

Vaishnaw said that India is now a major exporter of electronic components and this is only expected to rise. “We are trying to tap into laptops, PCs, mobile phones, and every segment of electronics production in India,” he said.

According to some media reports, Tata Electronics, part of the Tata Group, is planning to double the size of its existing iPhone-casing unit in Hosur, Karnataka.

The expansion is in the backdrop of Tata Group's acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, marking its foray into assembling iPhones and also making it India’s first indigenous iPhone maker.

To make India a manufacturing hub, the government extended the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to 14 sectors in 2021, the largest of which is the smartphone PLI scheme, with an outlay of Rs 40,995 crore. Under the scheme, the government estimates a total incremental production of Rs 10.05 lakh crore, exports of well over Rs 6.5 lakh crore, and direct and indirect jobs of up to at least 8 lakh by 2026.