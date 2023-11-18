27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw

The government on Saturday said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Foxconn, and Lenovo, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing.

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added.

These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, HP, and Lenovo, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

The government last month tweaked curbs on imports of laptops and computers, allowing importers to bring in shipments of IT hardware from overseas on a mere 'authorisation' upon detailing quantity and value.

The new 'import management system' is aimed at monitoring shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country without hurting market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime.



The new license regime is applicable to laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), microcomputers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines to ensure India's trusted supply chain.