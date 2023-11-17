IndiGo becomes first airline to have over 2,000 daily scheduled flights

IndiGo has become the first carrier in the country to operate over 2,000 scheduled or planned flights daily, nearly six years after the airline became the first Indian carrier to have 1,000 daily flights.

The airline, which began operations in 2006, currently flies to 85 domestic and 32 international destinations. In the past six months, the airline has launched flights to over 20 international destinations across Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with a view to expanding its global footprint.

'As we celebrate this remarkable milestone of surpassing 2,000 scheduled daily flights, we reflect on IndiGo's journey of reshaping the Indian aviation landscape. This milestone is more than a numerical feat; it's a strategic leap positioning us for enhanced connectivity and a redefined passenger experience,' said Peter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 330 aircraft. The airline, which is the largest carrier in the country by domestic market share, saw its share dip marginally from 63.4 per cent in September to 62.6 per cent in October this year, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

Meanwhile, the Tata-group owned Air India holds a 10.5 per cent market share as of October 2023. The carrier’s sister airline, Vistara, holds about 9.7 per cent market share. The conglomerate’s other airline, AirAsia India, recorded a market share of 6.6 per cent in October.

Together, IndiGo and Tata group-airlines account for around 89 per cent of the total domestic aviation market in the country.