Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.25%)
65716.63 -163.89
Nifty (-0.06%)
19598.65 -12.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5846.30 + 20.85
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
40362.80 + 78.70
Nifty Bank (-0.08%)
44374.35 -34.75
Heatmap

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

Once a given amount is deposited with the platform, tax will be imposed on the whole amount, irrespective of the part of the deposit returned to the player at a later point

gaming, gst game

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ministry of finance notified on Wednesday, September 6, that the whole amount deposited with online gaming platforms and casinos will be considered taxable, meaning refunds made to the player will not get any tax relief, Mint reported.

The changes have been introduced as a part of amendments made to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) rules 2017, updated in CGST (Third Amendment) rules, 2023. The report said the government is yet to announce the date from which the new rules will become effective.

This means that the total amount deposited with a platform or online gaming service will be considered taxable sales value, and any amount returned or refunded by the casino or gaming portal shall not be deductible from the value of the supply of online money gaming. 

Also Read: India's GST collection increases 11% to Rs 1.59 trn on better compliance

In other words, once a given amount is deposited with the platform, tax will be imposed on the whole amount, irrespective of the part of the deposit returned to the player at a later point, the report added.

Tax Partner at Ernst & Young (EY) Sourabh Agrawal told Mint that the amendments give effect to the recommendations made in the 51st GST council meeting on valuation methodology to be adopted for discharging GST obligation by the gaming industry. 

"This shall effectively settle the ambiguity and uncertainty around this issue. However, the aspect of whether the mere deposit of money in a wallet qualifies as a supply is unclear, and may possibly be challenged by industry," the report quoted Agrawal as saying.

Also Read

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

Govt stands firm on its decision to levy 28% GST on e-gaming, casinos

28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing: What it means for players

IPL betting: Businessmen, criminals among 53 arrested from posh locations

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

NPCI a crown jewel of India's technology sector, says Nandan Nilekani

Govt meets steel industry to discuss readiness to comply EU's carbon tax

Heavy industries' ministry scraps human safety tests for EV batteries

India's CBG space gets early gains via conglomerates' entry, govt push

Fintech companies need to set up self-regulatory body: RBI governor


According to the latest norms, a 28 per cent GST would be charged on the total amount paid to online gambling companies and casinos, which rules out any tax relief in the event of a refund or return of money, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates told Mint.

Recent changes in taxation

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 51st meeting on August 2, 2023, decided to impose a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of the bets placed on online gaming, casinos and horse-trading. The 28 per cent GST rates will come into force from October 1.

Also Read: Players optimistic about online gaming's potential despite high tax: Report

Gaming platforms have argued that such high taxes will discourage players, leading to a lower number of users, eventually hurting the investments and business in the industry.
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Nirmala Sitharaman GST Central Goods and Services Tax Finance minister Finance Ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon