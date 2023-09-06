RBI governor Shaktikanta Das expects fintech industry to form SROs

Reserve Bank of India's governor Shaktikanta Das said the fintech industry should form a self-regulatory organisation and emphasised on the need to adopt industry best practices.

“I would like to highlight the need to establish an effective self-regulatory structure by the fintech players themselves,” Das said on Wednesday at the Global Fintech Fest.

“They need to evolve industry best practices, privacy and data protection norms in sync with the laws of the land, set standards to avoid mis-selling, promote ethical business practices, transparency of pricing, etc. I would like to use this opportunity to urge and encourage the fintechs to establish a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) themselves,” he said while adding he expects such an organisation to be set by the next edition of GFF.

He cautioned the fintechs that they should not get carried away with valuations and revenue but need to focus on customer satisfaction.

“In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of business, it is easy to get caught up in the pursuit of revenue, bottom lines and the relentless drive for valuations,” he said while highlighting the critical issues for the fintech ecosystem to be stable and future-ready.

“Sometimes, it is forgotten that the success of any enterprise is intricately tied to the satisfaction and trust of its customers. This is the first critical issue I wish to highlight,” he said.

Das said to focus on customer means embracing a customer-centric approach to innovation by understanding the needs of customers, making provisions that protect customer interests and earn their trust.

In this context, he said mushrooming of illegal loan apps, many of which had their origin in foreign jurisdictions, have led to serious concerns about breach of data privacy, unethical business conduct, levying of exorbitant interest rates, and harsh recovery practices.

“This highlights the urgent need to ensure that innovations are accompanied by prudential safeguards and responsible conduct. It is also imperative that regulated entities operate within the perimeter set by the licensing conditions and only undertake activities which are permitted under the regulations,” Das said.

Another critical aspect for fintechs is governance, he said. According to Das, by providing clear governance structures, fintechs can demonstrate their commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making.

“Regulators play a critical role in addressing arbitrage, ensuring compliance with existing laws, and adapting regulations to technological advancements. Industry associations can facilitate the development of best practices. The most critical role, however, has to be played by fintechs themselves. They must proactively adopt high standards of governance,” he said.

He further said regulation should not be seen as impediments by the fintechs.

“I would like to urge and I would like to impress upon all the players in the fintech sector not to see these aspects as impediments; not to see these things as difficulties or creating barriers in your growth of business,” he said.

On the issue of central bank digital currency (CBDC), Das, while reiterating RBI's target of one million CBDC transactions per day by December 2023, said around 1.46 million users and 0.31 million merchants are currently part of the pilot as of August 31, 2023.

Last month, RBI announced the launch of a digital Public Tech Platform to enable frictionless credit, conceptualised and developed in association with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.

Das said the digital public tech platform will be hived off to a private company, in the lines of National Payments Corporation of India.

“Broadly the idea is eventually how to make it an open architecture. It'll be an open platform. We will gradually withdraw and hand it over to the private company like RBI did in the case of NPCI. And it'll be an open architecture on which any bank or non-banking financial company can onboard and take part and continue with their lending activities,” he said.