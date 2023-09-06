Centre scraps mandatory EV battery testing required for human safety

The Centre on Wednesday scrapped the mandatory human safety tests for batteries required to qualify for incentives under various government schemes aimed at promoting electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in its fresh guidelines has made compliance with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH's) prevailing EV battery testing standards the only requirement to get incentives under the Centre's various incentive schemes.

“EV safety and battery safety compliance requirements have already been made stringent vide amendment 3 to AIS 156 and AIS 038 Rev2 standards notified under CMVR by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Therefore, the above compliance is adequate and to be followed,” MHI guidelines said.

Business Standard first reported on 1 August about the ministry's view to scrapping the tests' mandatory testing parameters.

The ministry on 2 November introduced these tests, but the industry received a six-month extension in April. On 29 April, Business Standard first reported about the ministry’s decision to give a six-month deadline extension until 1 October.

The decision to eliminate the mandatory human safety tests follows the findings of a committee led by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) director, which concluded that the MoRTH testing standards are adequate for the present needs of the EV industry. ARAI is a prime testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India under Rule 126 of CMVR, 1989.

The two nodal ministries — Ministry of Heavy Industries and MoRTH — responsible for regulating the transport and electric vehicles (EV) sectors, announced separate sets of battery safety standards after dozens of incidents of EV fires were reported in the country last year.

MHI made human safety tests mandatory to get incentives under various incentive schemes like the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme and PLI schemes for automotive, auto components, and advanced chemistry cells.

The ministry’s testing parameters were more stringent than the MoRTH norms and required checks at three levels — the cell, battery management system, and the battery pack.

MoRTH’s guidelines were also mandatory for the manufacturing of the vehicles.

Government officials say that the ministry’s decision to scrap the norms is also driven by its breach of administrative control.

“The manufacturing, registration, and rules related to the operations of automobiles fall within the MoRTH's domain. Since MoRTH testing standards are already in place, there was no need for additional certification,” said an official involved in the decision.