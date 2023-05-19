33 teams to inspect Delhi industrial units to curb pollution: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government has constituted 33 teams to regularly inspect industrial units and bring pollution in the city under control, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

He was speaking at a review meeting on industrial pollution with officers of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), environment department and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"It has been decided to deploy 141 patrolling teams comprising 472 personnel during the day time and 108 patrolling teams comprising 397 personnel at night from three departments all over Delhi to monitor dumping of industrial waste.

"As many as 1,721 registered industrial units in Delhi have switched to PNG," Rai said.

The teams will oversee all industrial units in Delhi and implement immediate measures to curb pollution, he said.

Periodic reports will be submitted to the environment department based on their findings and the DPCC team has been instructed to take strict action against any industrial unit found violating environmental regulations, he said.

"Any industrial unit that violates environmental regulations will face severe and appropriate repercussions from the relevant authorities," Rai said.

The DPCC has been instructed to prepare an industrial waste management plan, ensure regular collection and proper scientific disposal of industrial waste, and that industries operate on approved fuel only.