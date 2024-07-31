50 mines operational out of 385 auctioned since 2015; challenges persist

The gross value added (GVA) of the mining and quarrying sector accounts for 2 per cent of the country's GDP.

Despite auctioning 385 mineral blocks since 2015, only 50 mines have started operations in the past nine years, highlighting the challenges in India's mining sector.

This is despite the government bringing major reforms to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) in 2015 to introduce several key changes in the mineral sector, notably mandating the method of auction for granting mineral concessions to ensure transparency in the allocation of mineral resources. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response to a parliamentary question on Monday, Minister of Mines and Coal, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, stated, “As a result of the reforms implemented by the central government, a total of 385 mineral blocks have been auctioned in the country since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015. Out of these, 50 mines are already in production.”

Reddy detailed the government's ongoing efforts to increase the share of domestic mining in total mineral consumption and achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the mining sector.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) ‘The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transition’ report released in 2021 indicates that major global mining projects, which became operational between 2010 and 2019, took an average of 16.5 years from discovery to production.

The gross value added (GVA) of the mining and quarrying sector accounts for 2 per cent of the country's GDP. The contribution of the mining and quarrying sector in value terms has increased from Rs 2,90,411 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3,18,302 crore in 2022-23.

The government said that the amendments made in the MMDR Act have led to speedy auction and production from mines.

The amendments have been instrumental in augmenting the production of key minerals. For example, the production of iron ore has increased from 129 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 258 million tonnes in 2022-23 and the production of limestone has increased from 295 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 406 million tonnes in 2022-23, the minister said.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957) was amended with effect from March 28, 2021, with the objective of inter alia increasing mineral production and time-bound operationalisation of mines, increasing employment and investment in the mining sector, and increasing the pace of exploration and auction of mineral resources.

Some of the key amendments include removing end-use restrictions for the auction of mines, allowing captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent of minerals produced during the year after meeting the requirement of the linked plant, and removing restrictions on the transfer of mineral concessions.

The MMDR Act, 1957 was further amended through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, with effect from August 17, 2023, with the objective of increasing exploration and production of critical and deep-seated minerals which are essential for the advancement of many sectors, including high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport, and defence.