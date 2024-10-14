Majority of 5G network users experience reduction in call drop: Survey

Business Standard
New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

More than half of respondents who have migrated to the 5G network have experienced a reduction in call drops and an improvement in data speed, online survey firm LocalCircles said in a report on Monday.

According to the survey, 53 per cent of smartphone users surveyed say the call drop or connect situation has improved after migrating from 3G and 4G to 5G services.

Around 30 per cent of respondents shared that there has been no improvement in the call drop rate, 9 per cent complained that it has somewhat deteriorated, and 5 per cent shared that the call drop problem has "significantly deteriorated" in the survey.

 

LocalCircles claims that the survey received a total of over 47,000 responses from consumers (smartphone users) located in 361 districts, while the number of responses to each question varied.

The survey conducted between August 5, 2024, and October 10, 2024, found that 60 per cent of smartphone users surveyed who have migrated to 5G say the data connection is faster compared to the 3G and 4G data connection.

According to the survey, the number of people having experienced faster data speed has also increased to 60 per cent in 2024 compared to 49 per cent of respondents in a survey conducted last year.


First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

