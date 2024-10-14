PLI scheme for power transmission soon: Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal

Business Standard
He was speaking on the sidelines of a brainstorming session organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Aiming to localise equipment for the power transmission sector, the Centre is exploring various incentive options, including a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Monday.

"I have requested the industry stakeholders to think of how we can localise the supply chain of transmission equipment. Do we need a PLI-like scheme, explore if it will be of any help, or any other options that can be explored," Agarwal said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a brainstorming session organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power.
 
At the same event, the union power minister M L Khattar launched the National Electricity Plan (Transmission). The plan proposes over 1,91,000 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,270 GVA of transformation capacity to be added during the ten-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32 (at 220 kV and above voltage levels). Additionally, 33 GW of HVDC bi-pole links are also planned. The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by the year 2027 and further to 168 GW by the year 2032, from the present level of 119 GW.

The transmission plan also covers cross-border interconnections with Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, as well as potential interconnections with Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc., according to a government statement.

The power ministry stated that the transmission plan provides visibility to investors of the massive investment opportunity of over Rs 9.15 trillion in the transmission sector till the year 2032.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

