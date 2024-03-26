Sensex (    %)
                             
5G speeds up, gender gap in mobile money awareness still loading: Report

Conversely, awareness among adult Indian men with phones increased from 41 per cent in 2022 to 52 per cent in 2023

5G network, satellite
Representative Picture

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

India has witnessed a mobile revolution in recent years, particularly with one of the fastest 5G networks globally. However, there exists a clear gender gap in India regarding the awareness of mobile money accounts, a key financial tool for achieving financial inclusion.

According to an annual face-to-face consumer survey conducted by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) across seven low- and middle-income countries in 2023, adult women in India with phones exhibit the lowest awareness of mobile money accounts. Besides India, the surveyed countries include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Pakistan.

The survey reveals that while awareness of mobile money

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

