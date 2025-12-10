$70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tide

In 2014, a year after Amazon had commercially launched its online marketplace business in India, the image of founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos posing in a sherwani hanging out of a truck in Bengaluru, holding a $2 billion cheque to symbolise the Seattle major’s mega investment in the country, had gone viral. More than a decade later, on Wednesday, the ecommerce giant announced top dollar investment — $35 billion over a period of five years — with artificial intelligence (AI) being among the biggest priority areas.

In fact, AI and data centres have been a common theme for tech