About 2,000 registrations issued under 'India Handloom' brand: Govt

The 'India Handloom' Brand was launched on August 7, 2015, on the occasion of the National Handloom Day, to brand high-quality handloom products with zero defects

Since the launch of the "India Handloom" Brand, 1,998 registrations have been issued under 184 product categories.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

About 2,000 registrations have been issued under the 'India Handloom' Brand for 184 product categories, the government said on Tuesday.
The 'India Handloom' Brand was launched on August 7, 2015, on the occasion of the National Handloom Day, to brand high-quality handloom products with zero defects and no ill-effects on the environment.
"Since the launch of the "India Handloom" Brand, 1,998 registrations have been issued under 184 product categories," the Ministry of Textiles said.
The government has undertaken various measures for promoting the handloom sector. To provide end-to-end support for promotion of the sector and welfare of handloom workers, the Ministry of Textiles is implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme across the country, it said.
Under the National Handloom Development Programme, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom organisations/workers for upgraded looms and accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, product and design development, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestic/overseas markets, etc.
To address issues faced by handloom workers during Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had announced a special economic package under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan for boosting economy of the country and making India self-reliant.
"To enhance productivity, marketing capabilities and facilitate better incomes, 151 handloom producer companies have been formed in the country," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

