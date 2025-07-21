Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys 3% stake in Meril for $200 million

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys 3% stake in Meril for $200 million

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquires a 3% stake in Meril for $200 million, valuing the Gujarat-based medical devices maker at $6.6 billion. The deal is pending approval from CCI

Abu Dhabi

According to Meril, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA has signed definitive agreements to invest in the company. The deal values Meril at $6.6 billion (around ₹56,859 crore) and is pending approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) on Monday announced that it will acquire a 3 per cent stake in Gujarat-based medical devices manufacturer Meril for an investment of $200 million (approximately ₹1,723 crore).
 
According to Meril, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA has signed definitive agreements to invest in the company. The deal values Meril at $6.6 billion (around ₹56,859 crore) and is pending approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
 
“Post this investment, Meril will be backed by two globally recognised investors, ADIA and Warburg Pincus,” the medical device maker added.
 
Meril develops and manufactures cardiovascular devices, structural heart solutions, surgical robotics, orthopaedic implants, in-vitro diagnostics, and endo-surgery technologies. The company had recently invested ₹1,400 crore in a facility in Vapi.
   
Commenting on the deal, Sanjeev Bhatt, Senior Vice President for Strategy at Meril, said that the investment by ADIA reinforces confidence in Meril’s long-term vision and global ambitions.
 
“It will enable us to accelerate growth, attract world-class talent, and further strengthen our research and development and clinical research efforts as we work towards improving the quality of human life through advanced healthcare solutions,” he added.

More From This Section

Byju's

SC dismisses Byju's, BCCI pleas to withdraw insolvency proceedings

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO reports record payroll addition of 2 million members in May 2025

drugs, pharma

Pharma industry stares at muted Q1 earnings growth amid sliding sales

Premiumq1 results, company quarter 1

Q1 early-bird results: Revenue, profit performance worst in 16 quarters

Premiumfuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

Indian refiners unfazed by European Union's new Russia oil sanctions

Topics : Abu Dhabi foreign investments in India Pharma industry medical devices industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon