Ads for banned products up 24% in FY25; offshore betting dominates: ASCI

Ads for banned products up 24% in FY25; offshore betting dominates: ASCI

ASCI flagged a 23.6% jump in ads for prohibited products in FY25, with offshore betting and influencer content contributing to most violations across sectors

ASCI has been escalating these advertisements to appropriate regulators for necessary action, it said in its report.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

The number of advertisements for products or services prohibited by law increased by 23.6 per cent to 3,347 in 2024–25, and a large chunk of the advertisements were from offshore illegal betting platforms, as per the Annual Complaints Report released by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
 
Advertisements of products or services prohibited by law stood at 2,707 in the 2023–24 period.
 
Out of these 3,347 advertisements, 3,081 were from offshore illegal betting platforms, including 318 that pertained to influencers promoting such platforms. On the other hand, 233 advertisements potentially violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 21 promoted alcohol brands, and 12 were promoted by unauthorised forex trading apps, which have been banned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
   
With this, the offshore betting and realty sectors have emerged as the most violative, as advertisements in these segments flagged by consumers rose to 83 per cent in the 2024–25 period. Overall, ASCI looked into 9,599 complaints and scrutinised 7,199 advertisements. Of these, 98 per cent required some form of modification. The offshore betting segment contributed 43 per cent of the cases, while the realty sector contributed 24.9 per cent, ASCI said in its release. 

“This year has been one of meaningful collaborations, as we expanded our efforts to address critical areas like offshore betting or gambling and real estate violations, which are high-impact violations,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general, ASCI, in a statement.
 
The realty sector was followed by advertisements in the personal care segment, which contributed 5.7 per cent of the cases, healthcare at 5.23 per cent, and the food and beverage segment at 4.69 per cent. Additionally, influencer violations contributed to 14 per cent of the advertisements processed, the report added.
 
“The rise in public complaints—and more importantly, how many advertisers chose to quietly comply—says a lot about where trust still lives,” said Partha Sinha, chairman, ASCI.
 
Out of the 1,015 influencer advertisements investigated by ASCI, those in the illegal betting segment were the highest at 31.4 per cent, followed by fashion and lifestyle at 16.2 per cent.
 
“ASCI’s continued efforts have resulted in 83 per cent overall compliance, with TV and print showing near-perfect adherence at 98 per cent,” it said in its release.
 

Topics : ASCI Trading ads Advertisment

First Published: May 28 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

