Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indians in Tier-II cites bring 'faster growth' for travel industry: Report

Indians in Tier-II cites bring 'faster growth' for travel industry: Report

Indians' budget for holidays has increased by 20-50% as spending power grows and connectivity improves, it says

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

While the volume of travellers from tier I cities remains higher, the growth rate in tier II markets is outpacing it. (Representative Picture)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indians living in Tier-II cities are bringing faster growth for the travel industry by exploring domestic and international destinations, said a report on Wednesday, crediting growing discretionary spending and better connectivity for the trend.
 
Indians’ budget for holidays has increased by 20-50 per cent more compared to previous years, said Thomas Cook India and its subsidiary SOTC Travel in a joint report.
 
“When we look at demand, whether through website visits or in-store footfalls, Tier-II cities are showing faster growth compared to tier I cities,” S D Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel, told ‘Business Standard’. “While volumes (of travellers) are still higher in Tier-I cities, the growth rate in Tier-II is significantly faster. This applies not just to domestic travel but also to international destinations.”
   
Smaller markets have had “remarkable growth” in the last five to ten years, said Abraham Alapatt, president and group head for marketing, service quality, value added services and innovation at Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel. 

Also Read

Travel Insurance

Will travel insurance cover you if war breaks out abroad? Check terms

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Time to cherry pick travel-related stocks ahead of holiday season: Analysts

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Key tourism events of 2024: 'Chalo India' and Kaziranga international mart

Hotel room rates in India have been trending at an all-time high and are expected to close the year at a peak, driven by a boom in domestic tourism, a record number of weddings in November and December, and a surge in short weekend vacations.

Hotel rates hit all-time high in 2024, driven by domestic tourism, weddings

MMT travel report

Premium stays and solo escapes among India's year-end travel trends: Report

 
“People (travellers) now want a better holiday than last year or compared to their last holidays. Overall, the average spending by travellers has increased by four per cent in 2025 (summer season) on a year-on-year basis,” Alapatt said.
 
Nandakumar and Alapatt noted that summer travel, particularly for leisure and B2C (business to consumers), continues to be a large part of travel business but not as dominant as it was 10 years ago.
 
 “...10 years back, the travel schedule used to have one big jump in summer and one slightly smaller jump in the Diwali-New Year period. Now, since most travellers (about 85 per cent) have increased their frequency of travel throughout the year, with a combination of long and short vacations, travel has become a year-round phenomenon. The dependence of the two-month period of summer has reduced slowly but steadily,” said Nandakumar.
 
Movies once shaped people’s decision to travel and discover new destinations. Now, 60 per cent of travellers gain inspiration from social media and OTT content, making the two platforms a key holiday driver for summer travel this year, said the report.
 
“…the emerging travel segments for this summer were mother-daughter and cousin-sibling segments, senior female solo travellers, and GenS or empty nesters,” said Alapatt.
 
While solo travelling has become popular among Indians, 90 per cent of them still prefer to travel with a company. Among travel trends, 45 per cent of respondents told the survey they prefer cruise holidays, 35 per cent driving vacations, and 20 per cent prefer scenic train journeys.
 
This summer, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the Northeast, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep were among the top domestic locations for travellers. Internationally, Europe, led by Switzerland and France, South East Asia, Dubai, Japan, Bhutan, and South Korea were among the major destinations among Indian travellers.
 
The report called 'India Holiday Report 2025' is based on a digital survey comprising 2,500 respondents and conducted over a month.
   

More From This Section

Railways, train

Railways' 9000 HP loco most powerful single-unit electric engine: Govt

Premiumgas

LNG regulations drive up costs, defer India's gas economy ambitions

PremiumDot, telecom

DoT looks to find the right signal for 6G research, patents push in India

Cars, auto industry

India may overtake major Asian peers in car sales growth by 2030: Moody's

steel, steel industry

Steel ministry backs extension of import curbs on metallurgical coke

Topics : Travel & tourism Travel firms Travel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon