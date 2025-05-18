AEPC inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI) to encourage sustainable manufacturing within the garment industry.
The partnership aims to boost the number of garment factories in India that receive LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.
LEED is a globally recognised system that assesses a building’s environmental impact and sustainability, reflecting adherence to green practices such as energy efficiency, resource conservation and healthier indoor environments.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur and Gopalakrishnan P, Managing Director of GBCI Asia Pacific and Middle East.
Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman of AEPC, reaffirmed the Indian garment sector’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “The LEED certification indicates reduced resource consumption, lower carbon footprint and improved air quality within the factory. Additionally, it lowers the operating cost, increases the property value and improves investors' confidence. I am sure more and more factories will go for this certification in times to come.”
Thakur pointed out that while India currently has only 13 LEED-certified garment factories, Bangladesh has around 250.
“There is a greater emphasis from the reputed brands globally on sustainability and we need to quickly catch the boat for staying competitive in the international market,” he said.