Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi govt to set up food incubators, hi-tech labs to boost startups

Delhi govt to set up food incubators, hi-tech labs to boost startups

The Delhi government will set up two new incubation centres for micro food processing firms and three advanced technology labs for startups, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

The facilities will offer prototyping, testing and upskilling support to students, faculty and local entrepreneurs, he added. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will set up two new incubation centres for micro food processing firms and three advanced technology labs for startups, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship PMFME scheme, Rs 4.5 crore will be invested in food processing incubators at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University's World Class Skill Centres in Jhandewalan and Wazirpur.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has already received an initial Rs 50 lakh tranche and begun procuring bakery line equipment, Sirsa said.

He also said that separately, a Rs 3.06 crore corporate social responsibility grant from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will finance two Internet of Things labs and a fabrication lab on Netaji Subhas University of Technology's East and Main campuses.

 

The facilities will offer prototyping, testing and upskilling support to students, faculty and local entrepreneurs, he added.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership we want Delhi to be the first choice for innovators, MSMEs and skilled youth," Sirsa said. "These labs will bridge the gap between ideation and execution and help build future ready enterprises."  Launched in 2020 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and now extended to FY 2025-26, the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme offers credit-linked subsidies, shared infrastructure and One District One Product (ODOP) support to formalise India's unorganised micro food sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will play lead role in tailoring 6G technology regulations: Scindia

deposit insurance

Over 80% insured persons unsure about efficacy of health cover: Survey

Ship, maritime

Maharashtra govt approves shipbuilding policy to develop maritime infra

PremiumCyber Attack, MSME, Cyber fraud, Cybercrime

Cyberwarfare signs: Govt on high alert, urges industry to boost security

IndusInd Bank

Route One Fund trims IndusInd Bank stake by 0.65%, raises ₹386 cr

Topics : Delhi government startups in India hi-tech cities MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon