World News / Nordstrom raises lower end of annual sales outlook on uncertain environment

Nordstrom's addition of sought-after brands, along with its focus on digital growth and expanding stores of its off-price brand Rack, has boosted sales ahead of a potentially mixed holiday season

Nordstorm

Nordstorm expects annual comparable sales growth of 1 per cent to 2 per cent, from prior forecast of flat to a 2 per cent rise | Image: Wikimedia commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Nordstrom slightly raised its annual comparable sales forecast on Tuesday owing to softness in some categories including footwear and apparel toward the end of October. 
Shares of the company, which surged about 33 per cent so far this year, fell 1 per cent in extended trading. 
"While we continue to be pleased with our year-to-date results, the external environment remains uncertain," Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith said in prepared remarks. 
At the end of the third quarter, inventory grew 6 per cent, outpacing sales growth of 5 per cent. The increase was partly due to slower sales in seasonal categories like boots, sweaters and outerwear in certain regions, said the company's President Pete Nordstrom, adding that they have curated sweaters and luxury fragrances for holidays. 
 
The slowing sales trends seen by Nordstrom in late October could indicate "that the holiday outlook is not great," said Morningstar analyst David Swartz. 
However, the company beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates on the back of popular brands including On Running, Hoka and Vuori. 

Nordstrom's addition of sought-after brands, along with its focus on digital growth and expanding stores of its off-price brand Rack, has boosted sales ahead of a potentially mixed holiday season. 
The company expects annual comparable sales growth of 1 per cent to 2 per cent, from prior forecast of flat to a 2 per cent rise. 
It bucked the trend on tepid spending at department stores by luring in shoppers for categories including women's apparel, shoes and men's apparel, while peers such as Macy's and Kohl's struggled with patchy demand. 
Its total revenue of $3.46 billion in the quarter ended Nov 2, topped analysts' estimates of $3.35 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
Benefits from strong full-price sales and improvements in variable costs across the business helped expand quarterly gross profit by 60 basis points to 35.6 per cent. Adjusted profit of 33 cents per share beat analysts' estimates of 21 cents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

