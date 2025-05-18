DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi aim to bounce back at home, Toss at 7 PM IST
DC vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals managed only one home victory and have struggled with a combination of injuries, dips in player form, and the absence of some key overseas players.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday, May 18.
GT are enjoying a strong season, having collected 16 points from 11 matches, and are just one win away from confirming their spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, DC find themselves in a precarious position with 13 points. Their path to qualification is more complex, requiring them to win at least two of their remaining three fixtures to remain in contention with a potential 17-point finish.
DC’s recent performances have been inconsistent. They've managed only one home victory and have struggled with a combination of injuries, dips in player form, and the absence of some key overseas players. Mitchell Starc will not be available for the final stretch of the league phase, while Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have returned to the squad. However, their return may not be enough unless the team can deliver more cohesive performances under Axar Patel's leadership.
Meanwhile, GT have been dominant, particularly with their top-order batters. Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have each scored over 500 runs this season, forming a formidable trio at the crease. Their bowling unit has also been impressive, with Prasidh Krishna leading the charge in the wicket-taking department. Though there are concerns about key players like Buttler and Kagiso Rabada possibly leaving for national duties ahead of the playoffs, GT remain firm favorites to finish in the top two. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats
IPL 2025: DC vs GT playing 11:
DC playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
GT playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford
DC vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
DC vs GT IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
6:44 PM
Delhi vs Gujarat LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Predicted Playing 11, including impact sub
DC Playing 11 Probables, including impact subs: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi/Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar/Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
GT Playing 11 Probables, including impact sub: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee/Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
6:42 PM
Delhi vs Gujarat LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playoffs qualification scenario of GT
The Titans are just 1 win away from making the playoffs – 18 points will assure a team of a top four spot. GT have a favorable schedule ahead as well; they play DC in Delhi before heading back home to play their final two league matches at Ahmedabad (v LSG & v CSK) – where they have a formidable 4-1 record so far this season. The NRR of GT is currently second only to MI, which could help them with qualification or a top two finish.
• GT in TATA IPL 2025: Mts – 11, Points – 16, NRR - +0.793, Mts left – 3
• Win all 3 matches: Finish with 22 points. Will qualify, and will finish top 2
• Win 2 matches: Finish with 20 points. Will qualify, and will finish top 2, unless RCB & PBKS both win 3/3
• Win 1 match: Finish with 18 points, Will qualify
• Lose all 3 matches: Finish with 16 points. Good chance to qualify, despite depending on other results, due to high NRR
6:37 PM
Delhi vs Gujarat LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playoffs qualification scenario of DC
Delhi Capitals need to win two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot. All their remaining matches are against the current top four teams: GT, MI, and PBKS. A loss in the upcoming match against GT will put them in a must-win situation for the final two matches. If they lose two out of the remaining three matches, they will be eliminated.
• DC in TATA IPL 2025: Mts - 11 | Points - 13 | NRR - +0.362 | Matches Left - 3
• Win All 3 Matches: Finish with 19 points. Will Qualify, very good chance for top two.
• Win 2 Matches: Finish with 17 points. Good chance to qualify, dependent on the results of PBKS.
• Win 1 Match: Finish with 15 points. Qualification depends heavily on other results and NRR.
• Lose All 3 Matches: Finish with 13 points. Eliminated.
6:31 PM
Delhi vs Gujarat LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match starts at 7:30 PM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) from Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:29 PM IST