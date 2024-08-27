Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India 'critically needs' age-rating framework for gaming content: Report

India 'critically needs' age-rating framework for gaming content: Report

Age-rating and content description, while not legally mandated, play a crucial commercial role in ensuring the widest access and dissemination of a publisher's gaming content among the public

Asus ROG ally, Asus ROG, ASUS gaming, ASUS ROG Gaming console, Asus, ROG gaming laptop, Asus ROG Ally Review, Gaming console review, Review, Asus Rog review, Asus

“For instance, unrated games listed on Google’s Play Store are treated as ‘high-maturity’ apps for the purpose of parental controls until they obtain a rating,” the report read.

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A structured age and content rating system tailored to India’s unique cultural and regulatory gaming landscape is a critical need for the country, said a report by the All India Game Developers’ Forum (AIDGF), in partnership with the Indian Governance and Policy Project (IGAP).

Despite an estimated 425 million gamers and increasing consumption of gaming content, India currently lacks a standardised age-rating framework, unlike other digital contents such as OTT platforms, and frameworks in other nations or regions, said the report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At present, the demography of Indian gamers includes a large number of participants under the age of 18. Hence, regulated and responsible industry practices across the gaming sector can play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and mental well-being of children, the report said.

“As India’s gaming industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, it is imperative to establish a robust framework to protect our younger gamers,” said Roland Landers, spokesperson, AIGDF.

Age-rating and content description, while not legally mandated, plays a crucial commercial role in ensuring the widest access and dissemination of a publisher’s gaming content among the public.

“For instance, unrated games listed on Google’s Play Store are treated as ‘high-maturity’ apps for the purpose of parental controls till they obtain a rating,” the report read.

More From This Section

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Indian solar panels face US scrutiny for possible China forced labour links

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

India's tier-1 real estate market becomes transparent for the first time

Realty, Real Estate

Global Real Estate Transparency Index 2024: India ranks 31; UK leads list

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

India's design in every chip but no India-made chip yet: Ola founder

5G

Nationwide 5G radio count crosses the 450,000 mark, shows DoT data


The report recommends creating an age-rating system tailored specifically for the Indian market, emphasising the need for categories and descriptors that reflect the cultural sensitivities and legal requirements unique to the Indian context.

The most widely used foreign rating frameworks for games are the North American-origin Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and Europe’s Pan European Game Information (PEGI), the report highlighted.


Also Read

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Microsoft to release Indiana Jones for Sony PlayStation 5 after Xbox debut

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong game is a hit on launch: What's driving the success

Acer Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3

Gigabyte launches gaming-centric AORUS OLED monitors in India: Price, specs

Age Of Empires Mobile

Age of Empires Mobile launches on iOS, Android on Oct 17; Pre-register open

Topics : Gaming gaming industry regulatory policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon