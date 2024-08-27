Nationwide 5G radio count crosses the 450,000 mark, shows DoT data

The number of 5G radios or base transceiver stations (BTS) installed nationwide has crossed the 450,000 mark, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) data shows. A BTS is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network, most often in the form of a tower. However, new 5G radios are often installed on existing tower infrastructure.
This milestone was reached at the end of July, 22 months after 5G services began in October 2022. DoT officials said the 500,000 mark is currently considered optimal for nationwide 5G coverage but will need to increase going forward. The pace of BTS deployment has fluctuated in recent months but has been on a declining path. In July, 3,346 deployments took place, down from a high of 9,733 in March.
Officials at both telecom operators currently racing for 5G dominance, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have said they are now entering a phase of consolidation, with most tower installations already completed.
While 5G signals now span all states and union territories, they have yet to reach about 38 of India's 788 districts. Jio has rolled out 5G in more than 7,764 cities, while rival Airtel last reported being present in 5,000 towns in October last year. The government has stated that 5G has reached more than 8,000 cities.
|States with highest BTS count
|Installed BTS
|Uttar Pradesh
|50752
|Maharashtra
|45971
|Tamil Nadu
|34726
|Gujarat
|30851
|Karnataka
|30214
|Total across India
|4,52,055
|Source : DoT
|BTS additions are coming down
|Month
|No.of BTS added
|January
|7631
|February
|6142
|March
|9733
|April
|6696
|May
|3584
|June
|2709
|July
|3346
|Total in 2024 so far
|39,841
|Total in 2023
|3,58,624
|Total in 2022
|53,590
|Total in India
|4,52,055