Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Age of Empires Mobile launches on iOS, Android on Oct 17; Pre-register open

Age of Empires Mobile launches on iOS, Android on Oct 17; Pre-register open

Age of Empires Mobile is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android and for pre-order on Apple App Store for iPhones

Age Of Empires Mobile

Age Of Empires Mobile

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Timi Games, a video game developer owned by China’s Tencent, has collaborated with Xbox Game Studios to create a mobile version of the classic video game Age of Empires. Named Age of Empires Mobile, the game will be available on both Android and iOS platforms starting October 17, announced Timi Games. The game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and for pre-orders on the Apple App Store.

The first game in the Age of Empires series was launched in 1997 as one of the pioneering real-time strategy (RTS) games. Originally developed for the Windows PC platform, the series includes nine games, with the latest being Age of Empires 4, released in 2021. The series now joins other popular PC games like the Call of Duty series in having a mobile version.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Age of Empires Mobile: Pre-registration

The mobile game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for Android and for pre-order on the Apple App Store for iPhones. Players who pre-register or pre-order the game will receive several in-game benefits upon its official release, including additional building materials, speed-up tokens, and a special hero character, Cleopatra VII.

Age of Empires Mobile: Details

Announcing the launch of the mobile game, the developer posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new mobile game blends classic elements of Age of Empires into a mobile gaming experience.

More From This Section

Vivo V40

Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Epic Games Store

Fortnite returns on Android via Epic Games Store: How to download, install

AirPods (third generation)

Apple may launch two new AirPods alongside iPhone 16 series in September

Representative Image

Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature bigger displays, new chip: What to expect


The game features multiple single-player modes, allowing players to build their own empire in a medieval setting with real-life historical figures and sites. Players will be able to form alliances and make strategic decisions to expand their empires. The game offers various civilisations to start an empire, including the French, Byzantines, Romans, and Chinese. Additionally, players can choose from historical figures such as Barbarossa, Alexander the Great, Queen of Sheba, Hammurabi, and more as their hero characters.

Also Read

SteamOS on Steam Deck OLED

Valve to challenge Microsoft with SteamOS for third-party handheld consoles

ASUS ROG Ally X

ASUS launches ROG Ally X handheld gaming console in India: Price, specs

Valorant Game (Image: Riot Games)

Valorant game arrives on Xbox, PlayStation consoles, but in select regions

Sony PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 launched: Price, features

Fortnite

Epic Games says Fortnite returning to iOS in EU, leaving Samsung app store

Topics : Gaming Mobile gaming market gaming phone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon