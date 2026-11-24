With AI taking over routine analytical and information-processing tasks, the ability to question machine-generated outputs, recognise biases and understand the wider social and organisational context is becoming more important. Education leaders and recruitment experts say this is strengthening the case for interdisciplinary learning, although a significant increase in demand for humanities graduates is yet to emerge in India.

“Globally, many universities are witnessing renewed interest in humanities and social sciences as AI becomes more pervasive. While AI is effective at problem solving, processing information and supporting analysis, organisations still rely on human

judgment, contextual understanding and ethical decision-making,” said Amrita Dutta, principal for education and social sector at executive search firm Odgers. These qualities, she said, have traditionally been nurtured through disciplines that examine human behaviour, society and ideas.

Nitina Dua, who heads the Career Guidance Centre at Shiv Nadar School, said students and parents, too, are moving away from the traditional choice between science and humanities, and towards combinations of the two. “There is growing respect for what a humanities education builds: Reading closely, arguing well, judging what is reliable and understanding people. Employers are saying this clearly. The World Economic Forum’s latest Future of Jobs Report places analytical thinking at the top of the skills employers seek, followed by qualities such as resilience, leadership and creative thinking,” Dua said.

Universities are beginning to reflect this shift in their curricula. Institutions overseas have increasingly brought humanities and social sciences into technology education, while Indian universities are experimenting with programmes that combine computing with the study of people and society.

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, for instance, offers a five-year dual degree in Computing and Human Sciences, combining a BTech in computer science with a research master’s. Ashoka University's School of Advanced Computing offers interdisciplinary combinations such as computer science and philosophy. Shiv Nadar University has introduced a BA in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences, with specialisations including Society, Culture and Technology.

Dua also pointed to programmes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and the University of Maryland that bring computing into conversation with ethics, public policy and the humanities. “The future is unlikely to reward STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) or humanities in isolation. It will favour those who can connect technical expertise with an understanding of people and society,” said Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, vice-president of Hyderabad-based Woxsen University.

Humanities, he argued, should no longer be treated as an add-on to technology degrees. Computer science students, for example, need to understand not just algorithms and computational efficiency, but also human cognition, behavioural psychology, political economy and the ethical consequences of automated decisions.

The implications extend beyond undergraduate education to management and executive learning. As AI reshapes workplaces, it is also raising questions about human judgment, leadership and the purpose of work.

Yoshito Hori, president and founder of Japanese business school Globis, which has begun offering courses to its first cohort in India, said AI could improve productivity, accelerate scientific research and widen access to education. But it could also displace workers, create cybersecurity risks and make it harder to distinguish authentic information from fabricated content.

As machines take on more tasks, questions about human fulfilment and the role of businesses in society will become harder to ignore, potentially renewing interest in philosophy, he said.

Ed-tech firm Emeritus is also seeing learners move beyond basic AI literacy towards strategy and applications tailored to specific functions and industries, said Avnish Singhal, head of consumer business (India, APAC and Middle East) and International Branch Campus Initiative at the company.

The Eruditus group, of which Emeritus is a part, has partnered with seven overseas universities to establish campuses in India, including the Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, University of New South Wales, University of Victoria and University of York.

Singhal said interest in areas such as AI governance, ethics and managing human-AI teams was growing alongside demand for technical courses. Employers increasingly wanted professionals who could combine technological knowledge with change management, accountability and the ability to lead teams through adoption.

“Human judgment is becoming more valuable. Critical thinking and recognising when AI is wrong matter more than simply knowing how to prompt it. People need to know when their own expertise should take precedence over a machine's output,” Singhal said, citing preliminary findings from an upcoming Emeritus Enterprise study involving senior executives across 12 countries.

The Cambridge Dictionary's choice of “human” also reflects a wider cultural anxiety about the boundaries between human and machine capabilities. Its definition -- “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines” -- has acquired new resonance as AI becomes more sophisticated. Chief editor Colin McIntosh said the technology's growth made it necessary to explicitly use the word for things that once could only be done by humans.

UK-based University of East Anglia (UEA) also sees scope for renewed interest in disciplines such as philosophy and history as AI becomes more widespread, said Craig Smitherman, head of international student recruitment. Indian institutions, he said, should look beyond immediate employment outcomes and continue to encourage intellectual curiosity, research and the pursuit of solutions to broader global problems.

None of this suggests that technical education is losing its relevance. Technical depth will remain essential, but employers may increasingly expect it to be accompanied by the ability to assess technology’s wider consequences and apply it to real-world problems.