Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23

India's largest carrier IndiGo increased its domestic market share from 53.8% in Q4 of FY22 to 55.7% in Q4 of FY23

Deepak Patel New Delhi
DGCA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Indian carriers transported 1.28 million domestic passengers in March 2023, a year-on-year growth of 21.41 per cent. India's largest carrier IndiGo shored up its domestic market share from 53.8 per cent in Q4 of FY22 to 55.7 per cent in Q4 of FY23, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released on Monday.
But, SpiceJet, which has been facing financial difficulties, reported the most significant drop in market share from 10.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent. Go First — nearly half of its aircraft are grounded due to the delayed supply of engines by Pratt and Whitney — saw its market share fall from 9.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent. While the Tata group-owned Air India's market share dropped from 9.9 per cent to 9 per cent, the conglomerate's other airline, AirAsia India, saw an increase in market share from 5.8 per cent to 7.3 per cent.     

Alliance Air, Air India, SpiceJet and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23


Airline Domestic market share (in %) in Q4 of FY22 Domestic market share (in %) in Q4 of FY23
IndiGo 53.8 55.7
Air India  9.9 9
Vistara 8.8 8.8
Go First  9.8 7.8
AirAsia India  5.8 7.3
SpiceJet 10.2 6.9
Akasa Air                                                                              0* 3
Alliance Air 1.4 1.1

Topics : DGCA | India airlines

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

