Air India records OTP at 60% in Feb; lowest among all major airlines: Data

The OTPs (On-Time Performances) of other major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, AIX Connect, and Vistara were also low in February

Air India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Air India's average daily on-time performance (OTP) in February, at 60.19 percent, was the lowest among the major airlines in India, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data reviewed by Business Standard. This is the second consecutive month when Air India has recorded the lowest punctuality rate.

According to industry sources, congestion at specific major airports, certain weather-related events, and operational issues led to the low OTPs in the last month. The OTPs of other major carriers—IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, AIX Connect, and Vistara—were also low in February.
None of the airlines in India were able to post a punctuality rate of more than 80 percent in the last month. None of the airlines responded to Business Standard's queries on this matter. 

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

