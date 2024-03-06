Healthcare innovation to double at $60 bn opportunity by FY28 in India

Healthcare innovation in India, currently a $30 billion opportunity, is likely to double by FY28 as India’s overall healthcare market (at $180 billion in FY23) grows at around 12 percent CAGR to reach roughly $320 billion by the same time, highlighted a recent report by Bain & Company and HealthQuad.

The report titled "Healthcare Innovation in India" said that healthcare innovation roughly accounts for about 15 percent or $30 billion of the overall healthcare market in India, of which around 55 percent is export-led.

Healthcare innovation has almost doubled over the last three years from a baseline of $17 billion in FY20. There are four key segments in the healthcare innovation space: Pharma services, which includes contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), contract research organization (CRO), pharma IT; apart from healthtech, vaccines and biotech, and medtech.

Charles-Antoine Jannsen, Managing Partner at HealthQuad, told Business Standard, “10 years ago India was particularly strong in chemistry and API production of NCEs but it was not present at all in the biologics space.” HealthQuad is a healthcare innovation fund with a vision to nurture models that transform healthcare in India.

Jannsen added that during Covid-19, India became the world’s second-largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines and nearly 50 percent of the global vaccine exports came out of India. “This led to two capacities that India did not historically have – huge discovery abilities on the biological side in order to develop and scale up these vaccines; and also high quality and low-cost biological manufacturing skill-sets in order to be able to serve those gigantic volumes,” he said.

India is thus moving up the value chain. “World-class research and manufacturing are coming out of India not only in biosimilars but new biological entities which have transformative potential for India, low-cost markets and also some high-cost markets,” Jannsen said.

The report also highlighted that the Indian vaccines and biotech market, which was valued at $4 billion in FY23, accounting for 15 percent of the innovation market, has quickly grown from $1.2 billion in FY20. Roughly half of this revenue surge is driven by exports. India remains a vaccine powerhouse catering to around 60 percent of global vaccine demand.

Biotech startups are also starting to use new technologies like cell and gene therapy, oligonucleotide therapy, protein biologics, gene editing, and next-gen sequencing to develop innovative products with large potential markets.

Aarthi Rao, Partner at Bain & Company said, “We see the $30 billion healthcare innovation market could reach $60 billion by 2028.” Rao added that healthcare innovation looks not only at value-engineering but also business innovation. Biotech, vaccines and med-tech will grow significantly; but growth will also come from health-tech and pharma services.

Healthtech has witnessed strong growth since 2020. Healthtech accounted for roughly 25 percent of the healthcare innovation market in FY23, having more than doubled from about $3 billion in FY 2020 to about $7 billion in FY 2023. The healthtech market is split equally between consumer-facing solutions (like telemedicine, e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics, and wellness) and enterprise-facing solutions (like B2B e-commerce and SaaS-based hospital, clinic, and pharmacy management solutions).

“Encompassing more than 10,000 startups, healthtech continues to be a hub of innovation in India. The Covid-19 pandemic provided a significant growth impetus for consumer-facing segments,” the report said.

Jannsen felt, “Health-tech segment has benefited from Covid-19 and there has been an acceleration of at least two years from what everyone had forecast in terms of adoption by patients or doctors. People had no option but telemedicine, e-pharmacies etc.”

Pharma services, however, account for around 50 percent of the healthcare innovation market. The Indian pharma services market was valued at about $16 billion in FY 2023, up from about $11 billion in FY20, with 85–90 percent of revenue driven by exports. India is currently the second-largest CDMO player globally, after China, for small molecules. As BigPharma moved away from China due to supply chain disruptions, India’s significance has grown in the last three years.

“The presence of a higher number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants in India compared to China, fewer FDA warnings for Indian manufacturing compared to Chinese counterparts, and the availability of a robust Indian workforce exceeding 1.8 million science graduates have further supported this shift,” the report said.