Raj govt expects to attract investment with e-auction of iron ore blocks

The e-auction of iron ore blocks started by the Rajasthan mines department in Karauli will attract new investments in steel and cement sectors in the surrounding area as well, the state government expects. The move will also help create employment opportunities and boost revenue.

The state mines department recently started the e-auction for the composite licence of four iron ore blocks in Karauli and has made the tender document available for sale on the central government’s MSTC portal.

Rajasthan is one of the richest states in terms of availability and variety of minerals in the country, producing over 57 different minerals.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma , who holds the mining portfolio, said there had been indications of more than 840 million tonnes of iron ore deposits in Khoda, Dadaroli, Todupura, and Liloti near Hindaun city in Karauli. “New deposits of iron ore will also create new opportunities for industrial development and employment in the state,” he said.

The CM said many industries, including the coal washing, ferroalloy, foundries, ceramic, and cement industry, would be able to get raw material for years. Employment and income opportunities would also develop with the setting up of new industries in the state.

The mines department is running a statewide campaign against illegal mining activities for the past 15 days while the auction of major and minor blocks is ongoing.

“The department has issued a notice for e-auction of all four blocks of Karauli iron ore. Detailed information in this regard can be obtained from the department’s website and the MSTC portal,” said State’s Secretary of Mines Anandhi.

Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, director of mining & geology department, said the department was making efforts to set a new record for the e-auction of major and minor blocks. “By making the auction system transparent, people sitting anywhere in the country and the world can participate in the auction by registering on the e-portal of the central government,” he said.

Initial exploration has found indications of magnetite and hematite iron ore in Karauli district. Iron ore deposits have been found in 462.3 hectare area in Khoda, 754.38 hectare area in Dadaroli, 260.71 hectare area in Todupura, and 410.94 hectare area in Liloti. According to an estimate, there are more than 840 million tonnes of iron ore deposits in the district.

Further exploration in the area through the auction of composite licences may yield more deposits of iron ore, Kalal said.