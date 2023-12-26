Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

All-weather licence to Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar; night landing soon

The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022

Greenfield Airport

Aircraft movement in the northeast has also witnessed an increase of 113 per cent since 2014 -- from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022 | Photo: Pxfuel

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar is likely to start operations soon even during the night with the granting of an all-weather licence by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced about the all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"So happy to share a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh! Donyi Polo Airport has been granted an all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings," Khandu wrote on X and posted the letter issued by the DGCA on the microblogging platform.
The chief minister said the development marks a giant leap towards ensuring seamless air connectivity to the northeastern state and also opens new avenues for growth.
The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.
The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old reverence for the sun ("Donyi") and the moon ("Polo").
The airport has been developed in an area of more than 690 acres, at a cost of over Rs 640 crore.
With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather operations. The airport terminal is a modern building that promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, an official said.
The development of the new airport in Itanagar has not only improved connectivity in the region but also acted as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to economic development.
Several airports in five northeastern states -- Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland -- have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years, according to the official.
Aircraft movement in the northeast has also witnessed an increase of 113 per cent since 2014 -- from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022.

Also Read

Everything you need to know about India's Greenfield Airport projects

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 68 cr in Q1

AAP to contest parliamentary, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh

US passes resolution recognising Arunachal as an integral part of India

Whisky woos young Chinese as top distillers target growing market

Sportswear brands ride the athleisure wave, double India biz in two years

Godrej Properties sells more than 600 flats for Rs 2,600 cr in Gurugram

SRK, smartphone & Scale: Box office booms for entertainment, OTT in trouble

India's battle against scam epidemic: Govt, telcos tackle rising frauds

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airports in India Airport terminals new greenfield airports greenfield airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon