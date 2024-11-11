Apple targets 32% of iPhone production and 26% of value in India by FY27

Apple Inc and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone’s global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

This could translate into a production value of over $34 billion, assuming global iPhone sales remain consistent with 2023-24 (FY24) levels.

The estimates are based on discussions between Apple Inc and its vendors, along with central and state governments, regarding the assembly of products in India, according to sources familiar with the matter. A