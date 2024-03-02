Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam approved investment proposals worth Rs 1,600 cr: Health minister

The total proposed investment is to the tune of Rs 1,612 crore, which will create employment potential - both direct and indirect - for 4,125 people, Mahanta said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,600 crore, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
"Four (business) groups have come forward to invest in Assam, and the cabinet approved their proposals," he told reporters.
The total proposed investment is to the tune of Rs 1,612 crore, which will create employment potential - both direct and indirect - for 4,125 people, Mahanta said.
The council of ministers also took several other decisions, including construction of a flyover in Jorhat district, amendment to the Right to Public Service Act, and officials taking over operations of panchayati institutions as per law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Investment proposals investment plan

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

