Assam got record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 cr in 2023: CM Sarma

Under the new industrial policy, customised incentives were offered for mega projects which have a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and a minimum of 200 permanent employees

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Assam received a record investment proposal worth over Rs 11,000 crore in 2023 through which more than 10,000 jobs are expected to be created, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.
The chief minister said here on Thursday that a conducive environment for investment was created in 2023 and during the "landmark year", the state's industrial landscape changed under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (Amendment), 2023.
"In 2023, Assam saw a record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 crore with proposed generation of more than 10,000 jobs due to our path-breaking customised incentive policy," Sarma said.
Under the new industrial policy, customised incentives were offered for mega projects which have a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and a minimum of 200 permanent employees.
The highlights of the scheme in 2023 are a total of 17 investors, a proposed investment of Rs 11,753.7 crore, a proposed capital investment of Rs 8,775.5 crore and proposed generation of 10,906 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.
Under the scheme, a number of incentives were offered, including a power subsidy of Rs 77.1 crore, electricity duty reimbursement of Rs 31.77 crore and a capital subsidy of Rs 282.25 crore.

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam investment plan Industrial policy

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

