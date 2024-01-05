Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DST mulls over positioning India as global S&T leader for Viksit Bharat

Secretary DST suggested organising brainstorming sessions to further dwell on such plans and prepare a work programme on some key areas, the statement added

artificial intelligence

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is mulling over ways to reposition itself in changing times when there are huge expectations from it to make science and technology the fulcrum of the development of the country, an official statement said on Thursday.
It added that at an interaction meeting with scientists at DST, Secretary DST Professor Abhay Karandikar said that India's goal of becoming a developed nation can only be possible when it becomes a global leader in science and technology.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We need to initiate consolidation of existing programmes and start big-ticket projects that can create impact at the national level. Apart from the several disruptive programmes such as the creation of incubation centres, the INSPIRE programme, NM-ICPS, international bilateral programme centres, and several programmes of SERB, we may start some major programmes in areas such as precision agriculture; Indigenous Biomedical devices; 6G Semiconductor, intelligent transportation, hydrogen energy, research in the automobile sector and so on," the DST Secretary suggested at the meeting coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology Scientific Officer Forum, as per the statement.
He added that these programmes may be initiated by bringing in industry as a major collaborator. He pointed out that with the formation of ANRF, DST's role will become bigger. DST will then focus on developing flagship national importance programmes and policies. "It will initiate some big basic science programmes oriented towards discovery science," said Professor Karandikar. He also highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing research by simplifying financial rules and regulations.
Secretary DST suggested organising brainstorming sessions to further dwell on such plans and prepare a work programme on some key areas, the statement added.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Justice Dept to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify

I-T dept unveils revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience

Govt to come up with 65 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods

India will have to eventually move to lower customs duty regime: DPIIT

Leading domestic pharma Companies to see 9-11% revenue growth in FY24

DGCA to enhance regulatory capacity to induct more planes this year

Indians downloaded 26 billion apps on mobile devices in 2023, shows data

Topics : science & technology Science research India science research technology industry technology boom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon