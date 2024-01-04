Govt to come up with 65 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

The government will issue 65 quality control orders (QCOs) covering over 500 products to contain imports of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said these orders are promoting safe products to consumers.
Under these orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.
"We are coming up with almost 65 QCOs, covering more than 500 products. QCO is benefitting consumers and reducing sub-standard imports," he told reporters here.
These orders are already issued for goods like smart meters, nuts, bolts and fasteners.
Violation of the law can attract a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence, which increases to Rs 5 lakh minimum for the second and subsequent offences.
These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.
Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

