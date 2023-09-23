Assam govt approves Rs 5,197 cr project for power sector modernisation

The Assam government on Saturday approved a Rs 5,197-crore project to modernise the power distribution infrastructure across the state.

The detailed project report for the implementation of the distribution infrastructure work in the power sector got a cabinet nod during the day in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Total DPR cost for modernisation and system augmentation works is estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crore," a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X said.

The project for modernising the power distribution system of Assam will be implemented under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The cabinet note also said, "The project is targetted to be completed by March 31, 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state."



The council of ministers also decided that a power purchase agreement would be executed for 100 MW at rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources.

It also approved the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for government staffers and pensioners.

Also Read Govt brings Rs 5,000 cr scheme for modernisation of fire services in states Govt nods Semiconductor Lab modernisation as brownfield chip making unit Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Def ministry signs Rs 470 cr pact for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know Madhya Pradesh auctions 22 mineral blocks, to earn Rs 38,100 crore Can't interfere in dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots: DGCA Sidbi inks agreement with DLAI, aims to boost India's fintech sector Trai recommends measures to boost telecom infra in north-eastern states Two big semiconductor proposals are under process, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

"All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates," the cabinet document said.

The employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contributions with the amount determined as per their grade and it will be half of the CGHS rates, it added.

The cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin or a family member of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The government approved the exclusion of the entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region.