close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Assam govt approves Rs 5,197 cr project for power sector modernisation

The project for modernising the power distribution system of Assam will be implemented under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

Power supply, Power grid

High tension power lines in Shanghai, China, on Friday, June 23, 2023. Extreme weather is already promising a fresh test of the electricity grid just months after heat waves | Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam government on Saturday approved a Rs 5,197-crore project to modernise the power distribution infrastructure across the state.
The detailed project report for the implementation of the distribution infrastructure work in the power sector got a cabinet nod during the day in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"Total DPR cost for modernisation and system augmentation works is estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crore," a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X said.
The project for modernising the power distribution system of Assam will be implemented under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.
The cabinet note also said, "The project is targetted to be completed by March 31, 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state."

The council of ministers also decided that a power purchase agreement would be executed for 100 MW at rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources.
It also approved the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for government staffers and pensioners.

Also Read

Govt brings Rs 5,000 cr scheme for modernisation of fire services in states

Govt nods Semiconductor Lab modernisation as brownfield chip making unit

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Def ministry signs Rs 470 cr pact for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Madhya Pradesh auctions 22 mineral blocks, to earn Rs 38,100 crore

Can't interfere in dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots: DGCA

Sidbi inks agreement with DLAI, aims to boost India's fintech sector

Trai recommends measures to boost telecom infra in north-eastern states

Two big semiconductor proposals are under process, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

"All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates," the cabinet document said.
The employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contributions with the amount determined as per their grade and it will be half of the CGHS rates, it added.
The cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin or a family member of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.
The government approved the exclusion of the entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Power Sector power supply

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon