Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

AHSEC HS result 2023 will also be available to candidates via SMS. From February 20 to March 20, 2023, the Assam Class 12 board exams were held. The results will be in provisional nature and students should gather their original mark sheets from their specific schools.

Today, June 6, at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2023 was released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). AHSEC 12th result 2023 can be viewed on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in for students who took the Class 12 exam. To check their Assam board Class 12 result in 2023, students will need to enter their roll number.