Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Today, June 6, at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2023 was released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). AHSEC 12th result 2023 can be viewed on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in for students who took the Class 12 exam. To check their Assam board Class 12 result in 2023, students will need to enter their roll number.
AHSEC HS result 2023 will also be available to candidates via SMS. From February 20 to March 20, 2023, the Assam Class 12 board exams were held. The results will be in provisional nature and students should gather their original mark sheets from their specific schools.
As part of the new education policy, Assam Class 10 exams will be administered at the school level from the next academic year. State CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that there will be a pass-fail system, but students will not be taking board exams.
Assam HS Result 2023: Steps to check
• Go to the AHSEC official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.
• Press on the link for ‘Assam HS results 2023’ on the homepage.
• Fill in the roll number in the provided space.
• Assam HS result 2023 will display on the screen.
• Check Assam 12th marks, qualifying status and download for later.