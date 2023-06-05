Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Candidates must enter their application number and password to download their CEE Assam results. Kirtiman Sarma is the CEE exam topper, Irfran Hussain is the second and Nilarnab Sutradhar is the third respectively.

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 results were made public by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). Applicants who took the Assam CEE 2023 can see their outcomes online at astu.ac.in, the official website. The Assam CEE exam 2023 took place on May 28, 2023.