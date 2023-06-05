Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 results were made public by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). Applicants who took the Assam CEE 2023 can see their outcomes online at astu.ac.in, the official website. The Assam CEE exam 2023 took place on May 28, 2023.
Candidates must enter their application number and password to download their CEE Assam results. Kirtiman Sarma is the CEE exam topper, Irfran Hussain is the second and Nilarnab Sutradhar is the third respectively.
Assam CEE Result 2023: Steps to check
• Click on the link that says "Assam CEE Result 2023" on the homepage of the ATSU website.
• Log in with your credentials.
• The result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check all of the details.
• Download it as a PDF and print it out for later use.
Assam CEE Result 2023: Counselling
Assam CEE Counseling 2023 in Government Engineering Institutions will be called to candidates who meet the requirements for the entrance exam. While counselling applicants should carry their documents in unique for verification purposes.
The counselling system for Assam CEE 2023 will be led by the authority through online mode. Every successful qualified applicant of the Assam CEE 2023 entrance exam candidate's counselling process will be governed by the conducting body's Official Authority.
Assam CEE Result 2023: Merit list
The Assam CEE merit list pdf will be made available by the authorities after the announcement of the Assam CEE result 2023. Candidates will need to sign in to the official portal in order to access the CEE 2023 merit list, which will be made available online on the website. The CEE 2023 merit list will be released simultaneously for each of the reserved categories and as a separate one respectively.