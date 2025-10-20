Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

The Australian High Commission in India also hosted a lively Diwali celebration, describing it as 'a celebration to remember'

Diwali holidays, Diwali

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. File photo

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As millions around the world celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, leaders from Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore have extended their greetings, emphasising the festival's message of hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his Diwali greetings in a video message, stating, "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali. As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."

The Australian High Commission in India also hosted a lively Diwali celebration, describing it as "a celebration to remember." Sharing a video from the event, the High Commission said that Diwali with the High Commission family is always a joyous occasion and was made even more special this year with the participation of Minister Anne Aly, who joined the festivities with great enthusiasm.

 

The High Commission hosted a lively Diwali celebration, where embassy officials and guests were seen wearing traditional attire, singing, and dancing.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also shared his greetings on the occasion. "Happy Diwali, everyone," he said in his message. "As families and friends come together all across New Zealand to celebrate the festival of lights, I want to take a moment to acknowledge what this time represents. It is about the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and good over evil."

Also Read

festive season health, Diwali pollution, air quality, firecracker smoke

Jharkhand to celebrate Diwali with fervour amid JSPCB's restrictions

firecrackers, Diwali

Delhi Fire Service on alert, cancels leaves of staff ahead of Diwali

Happy Diwali 2025 wishes

Happy Diwali 2025: Wishes, messages & greetings to share with loved ones

startup funding, startups

Festive cheer lights up growth prospects for lesser-known D2C startups

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took to X to wish people a happy Deepavali. Sharing a short video featuring members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, he wrote, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead."

In the video, members of the Indian community in Singapore shared what Diwali means to them, from new beginnings and family celebrations to fireworks, sweets, and prosperity.

The greetings from leaders across countries reflected Diwali's universal message of peace, hope, and the power of light to dispel darkness.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

India Pollution

Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Security, Manipur Security

Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur police chief

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Action launched against those spreading fake clips on railways: Govt

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Our full effort is to make Lucknow world-class city: Rajnath Singh

Topics : Diwali Celebration Australia Singapore New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon