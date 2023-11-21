Sensex (0.42%)
65933.46 + 278.31
Nifty (0.46%)
19785.45 + 91.45
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.15 + 26.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
6456.25 -8.05
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
43676.70 + 91.75
Heatmap

Titan plans to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years across domains

The company is looking for professionals with specialised skills such as data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing and other new-age skills

Titan

Titan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Titan Company on Tuesday said it is planning to add over 3,000 employees in the next 5 years across domains including engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing and sales among others.
The company is looking for professionals with specialised skills such as data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing and other new-age skills amongst others, a company statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a Rs 1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive hiring strategy of adding 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hire a diverse and talented workforce.
"We believe that alongside growing our own people it also helps to bring in experts from various fields, young and experienced. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry," Titan Company Head HR- Corporate and Retail, Priya Mathilakath Pillai said in a statement.
Currently, 60 per cent of the company's workforce is based in the metros and 40 per cent in tier II and III cities, she said adding that "we will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment.
Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).
Further, in-line with its focus on innovation and technology, Titan plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50 per cent in the next 2-3 years.
While the company will continue to expand its portfolio of offerings across Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, Eyeplus, Taneira, Skinn and Caratlane across Indian and international markets, there will also be significant focus towards augmenting Titan's luxury segment.
Titan is also planning to expand its international footprint in North America and the Middle East and increase its international workforce by 10 per cent over the next 5 years, with a specific focus on the GCC market, where around 150-200 new positions will be created in the next 2-3 years.

Also Read

Titan to open 18 international stores of Tanishq in FY24, mainly in gulf

Sonata Software announces partnership with SAP Commerce to drive innovation

Tata Group's Titan to open nine new Tanishq stores in Gujarat by FY24-end

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Lack of real-life use cases preventing major telcos from charging for 5G

Strides Pharma arm obtains USFDA nod for Levetiracetam oral solution

India's non-basmati rice export slumps 57% in September on duty hike

1,500 exhibitors to participate in pharma expo from Nov 28 in Greater Noida

RBI tightening on unsecured loans: White goods firms fear margin squeeze

Simultaneously, Titan will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute to 15-18 per cent of the total hiring every year.
Titan is also aligning their synergies to upskill and enable the re-entry of women into the workforce, the company recently launched the 'women focused return-ship program' that helped it to recruit 40 per cent women among the new hires in first quarter of FY24, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Titan Company Tata group Tamil Nadu hiring in India Indian professional

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon